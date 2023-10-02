Malayalam
Mahira Khan, who starred opposite SRK in 'Raees' gets married

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Mahira Khan
Back in 2007, Mahira married Ali Askari, but their paths diverged in 2015. Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan
Topic | Entertainment News

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, renowned for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees', recently celebrated her nuptials with her close friend Salim Karim in a heartwarming and intimate wedding ceremony. This joyous occasion took place at the picturesque Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The internet has been abuzz with numerous stunning photos and videos capturing the actress and her beloved.

Back in 2007, Mahira married Ali Askari, but their paths diverged in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son named Azlan.
The stunning moments of her wedding to Salim were generously shared on social media by her manager, Anushay, and photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik. One particularly touching video portrays Mahira gracefully walking down the aisle towards Salim, who becomes visibly emotional, gently wiping away his tears.

On her wedding day, Mahira radiated beauty in a pastel lehenga adorned with a delicate veil, while Salim was dashing in a black sherwani paired with a blue turban. The couple exchanged vows amidst the natural beauty of Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.

