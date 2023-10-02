Mahira Khan, who starred opposite SRK in 'Raees' gets married

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, renowned for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees', recently celebrated her nuptials with her close friend Salim Karim in a heartwarming and intimate wedding ceremony. This joyous occasion took place at the picturesque Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The internet has been abuzz with numerous stunning photos and videos capturing the actress and her beloved.

"Raees actress Mahira Khan ties the knot". #MahiraKhan , the Pakistani superstar and ace actor, married her close friend Salim Karim — a businessman by profession — in an intimate wedding ceremony . @TheMahiraKhan made waves in the Hindi film industry after making her Bollywood… pic.twitter.com/lNGIxBtb05 — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 2, 2023

Back in 2007, Mahira married Ali Askari, but their paths diverged in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son named Azlan.

The stunning moments of her wedding to Salim were generously shared on social media by her manager, Anushay, and photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik. One particularly touching video portrays Mahira gracefully walking down the aisle towards Salim, who becomes visibly emotional, gently wiping away his tears.

On her wedding day, Mahira radiated beauty in a pastel lehenga adorned with a delicate veil, while Salim was dashing in a black sherwani paired with a blue turban. The couple exchanged vows amidst the natural beauty of Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.