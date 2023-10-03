Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty's mysterious new look leaves fans guessing

Our Correspondent
Published: October 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty and wife. Photo: X/@Forumkeralam2
Topic | Entertainment News

Megastar Mammootty's latest look has gone viral all over social media. He is back after the Dubai promotions of 'Kannur Squad.' It was when the Megastar emerged from the airport accompanied by his wife that his new look was noticed. Fans are understandably curious to know which film this new look is for.

Meanwhile, fans assume that this new look is for Vysakh's new film, written by Mithun Manuel. There are rumours that he plays a character called Adipidi Jose. However, Mammootty has denied the existence of such a film or character. He has also confirmed that this is not a sequel to 'Kottayam Kunjachan.'

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.