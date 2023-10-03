Action, cut: Ram Gopal Varma celebrates Malayali actor Manasa's birthday on 'Vyooham' sets

Director Ram Gopal Varma is someone who does not shy away from controversies. So much that most of his videos and tweets online invite a lot of reactions from netizens. Recently, he shared a video of Malayali model Sreelakshmy Satheesh wearing a sari on Twitter and enquired about her whereabouts. The filmmaker, who was clearly impressed by her beauty, also wanted to know if she was interested in acting.

Now, a video in which Varma is celebrating the birthday of Malayali actor, Manasa on the sets of ‘Vyooham’ has gone viral on social media. Directed by Varma, the film stars Ajmal Ameer and Manasa. Varma displays his usual idiosyncrasies in the video. He is seen snatching the knife away from the actor and aggressively slicing the cake into several pieces.

'Vyooham' depicts the politics of YSR from a different perspective. The film’s teaser has already been launched. Manasa plays Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Y S Bharathi, while Ajmal plays Jagan. The film will be released in two parts. Ram Gopal Varma, who introduced actors like Urmila Matondkar, Nisha Kothari and Jia Khan in Bollywood, is known for doing films with controversial themes. But 'Vyooham' promises to be different. Manasa Radhakrishnan debuted in the 2008 film, ‘Kannuneerinum Madhuram’ as a child actor. She did three films as a child actor. It was Manasa who played Asha Shareth’s childhood in 'Paappan'.