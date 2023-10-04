Sudev Nair plays villain against Ravi Teja; Action-packed trailer of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' thrills audience

The stage is set for the launch of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', an action-packed pan-Indian movie with Ravi Teja in the lead. The first official trailer of the big-budget movie, which comes with the tagline ‘The story of India’s biggest thief’, has now been released. The Vamsee directorial has a thumping background score by G V Prakash Kumar.

Malayali actors Sudev Nair and Hareesh Peradi, too, play prominent characters on the screen. The trailer suggests the film is about the battle between Tiger Nageswara Rao and the police department. Telugu superstar Ravi Teja appears in a menacing avatar who badly wants power and money. The trailer, which points to a promising story plot, has stupendous visuals and the audience is promised with a feast of solid action sequences.

The movie is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, who earlier produced movies such as ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’. Bollywood star Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are playing the female leads. Avinash Kolla is the production designer.The dialogues are penned by Sreekanth Vissa. Mayank Singhania is the Co-producer. R Mathi is the cinematographer, while Athira is the Public Relations officer. The movie will be released worldwide on October 20.