Not AI-generated. Rajinikanth appears younger in latest pics from Thiruvananthapuram

The people of Thiruvananthapuram are ecstatic to have Rajinikanth in their city. Many eagerly wait on the road to catch a glimpse of the superstar every day. Most recently, videos and photographs of the superstar waving at his fans through the sunroof of his car, have gone viral.

The photos were clicked by celebrity photographer Biju C G. Rajinikanth also appears younger in these posts, which hints that the superstar will be playing a younger character in his latest film. The other day, a AI-generated photograph of Rajinikanth walking on the beach wearing shorts, did the rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth has arrived in the capital city for the filming of 'Jai Bhim' director Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 70'. The shoot at Thiruvananthapuram, including the Vellayani Ayurveda College and a house at Shankumukham will wind up in 10 days.

The film, according to Rajinikanth, is a big-budget entertainer with a social message. This is the first Rajinikanth film to be shot in Thiruvananthapuram. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Fasil, and Manju Warrier will also play prominent roles in the movie. The film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after decades. Anirudh will compose the music for the film, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.