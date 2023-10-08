Aishwarya Rai faces backlash for recent photos; fans say 'too much photoshopped'

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a former 'Miss World,' faced renewed criticism for her recent outfit and appearance after previously drawing mixed reactions for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. Fans accused her of using photoshopped images. The actress actively shares her life events on Instagram, where she boasts a substantial following of 12.9 million fans. Her Instagram account serves as a lively diary of both her personal and professional updates.

Recently, the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ fame actress took to her account and dropped a new set of pictures, wherein she can be seen donning a black outfit, with a sweetheart neckline. The all-black outfit had pearl embroidered sleeves, and some embroidery work at the bottom of the dress, making it a distinct piece of ensemble.

She opted for her signature bold red lips, and minimal makeup look. Aishwarya kept her hair open and styled it in a wavy manner. She completed the look with black pointed toe heels.

Aishwarya captioned the post with three heart emojis. However, the pictures didn’t go well with the netizens, and they flooded the comment section, saying: “This is definitely air brushed on multiple levels. This isn't her figure or her face anymore. Why don't ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn't expect to fall for beauty brushes”, “How much photoshopped is too much photoshopped?”

The fans further wrote: “Too much photoshopped you're pretty accept yourself the way you are.”

Another user wrote: "I wish you wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure but everybody's body changes as they age which is totally fine and completely beautiful so many young girls look up to her I wish you would just own it.”

A third wrote: "As much as I want to say gorgeous it also is very clearly visible how much this picture is photoshopped .. all the videos for the Paris fashion week showed the real figure.”

However, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan, and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week along with international model and media celebrity Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren. The walk happened on a runway near the Eiffel Tower. Aishwarya was dressed in a golden shimmery gown and looked her brightest. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, a 2023 Tamil historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam.

(With IANS inputs)