Naga Chaitanya and Samantha back together? Here's what we know

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2023 04:16 PM IST
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha. Photo: Instagram/Naga Chaitanya
Topic | Entertainment News

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced their divorce in October 2021, have recently stirred up reconciliation rumors. Chaitanya's latest Instagram post features Hash, a French Bulldog they welcomed when they were together, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation between the ex-couple.

Hash, previously seen mainly in Samantha's Instagram posts post-split, is now spending time with Chaitanya. The photo shows Hash seated in Chaitanya's lap in his car, watching the sunset, captioned with "Vibe." While it suggests possible co-parenting of their dogs, fans have wondered if this signifies a reconciliation. One user even asked, "Have you patched up (with Samantha)?"

Meanwhile, Samantha shared on her Instagram that she has arrived in Dubai, indicating a work-related trip. The actress posted pictures from her journey. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their separation in 2021 through a joint statement.

