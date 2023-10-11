Maadhavi expresses love and appreciation on daughter Tiffany's birthday

Veteran actor Maadhavi had a special wish for her youngest daughter Tiffany on her birthday. “Happy birthday Tiffany Gaurika. I admire your gentleness, inner beauty, and levelheadedness,” wrote the actor. Meanwhile, several users commented that Tiffany was a spitting image of her mom.

Maadhavi quit acting after her marriage to US businessman Ralf Sharma in 1996. Currently, she resides in the US with her husband and daughters, Priscilla, Evelyn, and Tiffany. Earlier the actor had shared the news about her eldest daughter getting invited from Harvard and Oxford after graduating with high honors.

Maadhavi’s real name is Kanaka Vijayalakshmi. She hails from Andra Pradesh and has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Some of her notable films in Malayalam include, ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha,’ ‘Oru Kadha Oru Nuna Kadha,’ ‘Ayiram Navulla Anandan,’ and ‘Nombarathipoovu.’ In the 80s she was one of the busiest stars in South India. Kannada film, ‘Sreemathi’ was her last release.