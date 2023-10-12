Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira recently spoke about the importance of preserving one's mental health. In a video that has gone viral now, Aamir says one should seek professional help when needed. He also revealed that he and Ira have been taking therapy for years.

“There are a lot of things in your life that you can’t do alone. You really need the help of others to help you deal with it. That means professional help. And never hesitate in taking their help,” says the father and daughter citing examples from their own personal lives. He admits that he has been seeking professional help for years and also advices everyone to do the same if they are going through tough times in life.

“Take professional help if you are unable to deal with a lot of issues in your life. We go to school, parlor, or call a plumber because they have taken professional training in that. So it is important to get help from a professional therapist for mental illness. Please do that if you have stress or tension of any kind. Don’t be shy in doing that,” says Aamir.

Earlier, Ira Khan had also spoken extensively about the importance of preserving one’s mental health. She also shared posts regularly about mental health awareness. She revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2018 and that she has been struggling with it for years. She spoke about her childhood and the history of depression in her family. Ira has started Agatsu Foundation to create awareness about mental health.