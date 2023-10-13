Akshay Kumar’s 'Mission Raniganj' submitted to Oscars 2024 as independent entry: Reports

To mark National Cinema Day, the makers of Akshay Kumar's recent release, 'Mission Ranigang: The Great Bharat Rescue', have reportedly taken the initiative to independently submit the film for consideration at the Oscars. The film has received substantial attention at the box office due to its portrayal of a true incident and the valorous actions of the real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill.

On another front, the Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero', featuring actor Tovino Thomas, has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this film is rooted in the heartbreaking 2018 Kerala floods.

'Mission Raniganj' draws inspiration from a genuine event that unfolded at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal. It pays tribute to the remarkable deeds of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a heroic coal mine rescue mission in Bharat. Pooja Entertainment, the production house, conveyed in a statement, "The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989."