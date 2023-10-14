Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amid Sophie's split with Joe Jonas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Sophie, Priyanka
Sophie and Priyanka. Photo: Instagram/Sophie Turner
Topic | Entertainment News

There seems to be some tension between Priyanka Chopra and her former sister-in-law, Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actress recently started unfollowing Priyanka Chopra on Instagram and in return, Priyanka too has unfollowed Sophie. Earlier reports had suggested that Priyanka might have played a role in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's breakup, as Sophie felt pressured by comparisons with Priyanka. It was believed that the Jonas family saw Priyanka as more mature and settled in her relationship with Nick compared to Joe and Sophie.

Previously, the two spent a significant amount of time together, often alongside Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle, when Turner was still with Joe. They were part of the 'Jonas Sisters' friend group and even appeared in the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' music video together. Priyanka played a significant role in Joe and Turner's 2019 Las Vegas wedding as a bridesmaid and flower girl.
Adding to the intrigue, Priyanka posted a cryptic message on social media while sharing a picture with her friend Tamanna. She mentioned the uncertainty of everything, leaving fans speculating about whether this was related to her evolving relationship with her estranged sister-in-law, Sophie.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.