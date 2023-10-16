Prithviraj's rugged avatar from 'Salaar: Part 1' unveiled on his 41st birthday

On his 41st birthday, celebrated actor Prithviraj Sukumaran received a special gift from the makers of the upcoming Christmas release, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. They unveiled the first look of Prithviraj in his role as Vardharaja Mannaar, the king. The production company, Hombale Films, extended their birthday wishes to their lead actor through a post on Instagram, saying, "Wishing Vardharaja Mannar, The King @therealprithvi, a majestic birthday."

Prithviraj's character sports a rugged appearance, wearing a dusty t-shirt and a septum nose pin that adds a unique flair to his look. The look emanates a sense of intensity and controlled chaos, with a composed demeanour. The colour scheme in his attire revolves around black and grey. Prithviraj is also seen with a septum ring and a black tilak on his forehead, collectively contributing to his regal appearance.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had been on a brief hiatus due to a recent injury and knee surgery sustained during the filming of his next Malayalam film, 'Vilayath Buddha'. This unfortunate incident required him to take a voluntary leave from his film commitments for a couple of months.