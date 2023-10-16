Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer unleashes high-octane thrills and Emraan Hashmi's menacing presence

The highly-anticipated trailer for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film, 'Tiger 3', has been unveiled, creating an immense buzz among fans. This action-packed trailer immediately began trending upon its release. The dynamic action sequences featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are already capturing hearts, but it's Emraan Hashmi's appearance that's truly unmissable. While the trailer has revealed the film's plot, there's undoubtedly more to discover.

It commences with a woman's voice emphasizing the importance of one man in maintaining peace within the country. Salman Khan's impactful entry involves thrilling bike stunts and his dialogue, 'I will finish the fireworks you started', has garnered widespread appreciation. 'Tiger 3' appears to be a revenge narrative involving a Pakistani militant portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer provides substantial insight into the storyline, showcasing intense action sequences and also glimpses of romance and family moments. The film is set to hit theatres on November 10, 2023, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.