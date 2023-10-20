Can’t cancel everyone: Kiara Advani defends her character in 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani expressed that while some people may have found 'Kabir Singh, which released in 2019 unappealing and toxic, it did succeed in shedding light on unhealthy relationships. During an interview with Femina, Kiara candidly discussed her portrayal of Preeti in 'Kabir Singh', a role she referred to as "possibly her most infamous ever." She emphasized her approach of not viewing characters in black and white or passing judgment on the roles she takes on.

Kiara stated, "I have never played a character I didn’t like. If I don’t like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone." She added, "If 'Kabir Singh' didn’t start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that’s a great thing."

Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Despite being a box office success, the film received mixed to negative reviews from both audiences and critics, primarily for its portrayal of the relationship between Shahid Kapoor's Kabir and Kiara's Preeti.