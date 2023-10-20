Raj Kundra's cryptic message sparks divorce rumours with Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, preparing for the release of his debut film UT69, has ignited divorce rumours through a cryptic post on his official X account. In his message posted on Friday, Raj expressed, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period," while also using folded hand and broken heart emoticons. It's worth noting that he did not explicitly mention Shilpa's name in this cryptic message. As of now, Shilpa has not publicly responded to his post and has maintained silence on her social media accounts.

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

Shilpa and Raj became engaged in 2009 and subsequently tied the knot the same year. Their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, was born in 2012. In February 2020, the couple was blessed with their second child, Samisha Kundra, through surrogacy. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film on October 18, Raj made a public appearance in front of the media after a hiatus of nearly 1.5 years.