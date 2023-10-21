Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan can now work in Indian movies after Bombay HC rejects ban plea on Pak artists

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations collaborating with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians. Justices Sunil B Shukre and Firdosh P Pooniwalla presiding over the court termed the petition a "regressive step against fostering cultural harmony, unity, and peace" and found it lacking in merit. The petitioner, a cine worker, had requested directives from the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, External Affairs, and Home Affairs to enforce a ban and restrict visas for Pakistani artists.

The court, however, noted that such petitions could undermine the "positive steps" taken by the Indian government in promoting international peace and security, such as hosting the Pakistani cricket team in the World Cricket Cup held in India. The court emphasized that activities promoting peace, harmony, and tranquillity, including arts, music, sports, culture, and dance, transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations.

Notable Pakistani artists, such as Fawad Khan in Dharma Productions' 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' and Mahira Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees,' along with singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, have previously made significant contributions to Indian films and music.