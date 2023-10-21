Meryl Streep and Don Gummer separate after 45 years of marriage

After 45 years of marriage, Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have quietly separated for the past six years, according to a report by Page Six. The Oscar-winning actress's spokesperson confirmed the separation, stating, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." Their last public appearance together was in 2018 when they attended the Academy Awards, where Meryl was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'The Post'.

Meryl Streep was previously linked to actor John Cazale, known for his roles in films like 'The Godfather' and 'The Deer Hunter'. Tragically, John passed away from lung cancer in March 1978. It was during her mourning period that Meryl first crossed paths with Don Gummer, and they decided to marry just six months later. Together, they have four children, including a son, Henry Wolfe, and three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.