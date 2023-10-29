Baburaj, other Mollywood actors rally in support of Suresh Gopi

Support is pouring in from Mollywood for actor Suresh Gopi who recently faced backlash for his behaviour with a woman journalist in Kochi. While a large section of netizens have criticised the actor on social media, several actors have expressed their solidarity with the actor who posted an apology note on social media.

Actor Baburaj wrote,: What a sad situation! I have known Sureshettan for years and he has never behaved indecently with any woman. Maybe it is his politics that prompted a certain section of the people to demand an apology from him. Let me tell you something, this will only elevate his public image.

Popular TV host Sreevidya Mullachery said she has known Suresh Gopi for several years. “I have known sir for years and I know the person he is. He has always seen me as a daughter and as someone who always saw him as a father figure, I will always be with him.”

Actor Ponnamma Babu also backed the actor, saying she and her family would always support him. “Sureshetta, no matter what people say, Myself and my family will be there for you,” she said. Meanwhile, a police case has been filed against the actor for behaving indecently with a female journalist at the Nadakkavu police station. The case is under Sections 354 (A-1, 4) of the Indian Penal Code. Further action will be taken after recording the statement of the complainant.

On Saturday, the journalist filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner, following which it was forwarded to the Town Assistant Commissioner for further action. On the complaint of the Kerala Journalists' Union, State Women's Commission Chairperson P. Sati Devi has sought a report from the police.