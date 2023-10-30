'Just looking like a wow'. What's the origin of this hilarious meme

Actor Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to join the 'Just looking like a wow' trend on social media. Even cricketer K L Rahul shared a hilarious video in which he can be seen stating his wife and actor Athiya Shetty is 'just looking like a wow', inviting a lot of fun reactions on the internet. So, what exactly is the 'Just looking like a wow' trend, which is taking social media by storm.

It all began when netizens stumbled upon Jasmeen Kaur's enthusiastic videos selling dress materials on the internet. In one of her posts, she keeps repeating that the dress materials are 'just looking like a wow.' Soon enough, this sentence went viral inspiring several memes. Many also started using it to describe their activities they were posting on the internet.

The most humorous reaction was by music composer Yashraj Mukhate who created a new song using the sentence. In the video, Yashraj can be heard singing in the background and repeating the line 'Just looking like a wow', whenever the woman featured in his video. Deepika Padukone's video also received hilarious reactions from Karan Johar, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi and even her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.