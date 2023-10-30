Serial-film actor Renjusha Menon found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Film-serial actor Renjusha Menon was found dead at her residence in Sreekaryam, here. The 35-year-old actor initially started her career as a TV show anchor before venturing into serials and cinema. She first gained recognition as a contestant on a celebrity TV show on a prominent Malayalam channel.

Renjusha's performances in serials like 'Sthree', 'Nizhalattam', 'Magalude Amma' and 'Balamani' made her a household name. She later acted in films like 'City of God', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Bombay March 12', 'Lisammayude Veedu', 'Karyasthan', 'Athbhutha Dweepu', among others were also appreciated.

There are reports that the actor, who also worked as a line producer in serials, was facing financial difficulties. Ranjusha was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer. She is survived by her father C G Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.