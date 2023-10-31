Raj Kundra serves street food in Chandni Chowk ahead of 'UT 69' release

Raj Kundra, who is gearing up for his acting debut in the film UT69, is currently busy with its promotions. Just days before the film's release, Raj took to the streets to serve food and humorously declared that 'foodporn' is the only 'porn' he's ever been a part of, referring to his 2021 arrest in connection with a porn film case. UT69 is inspired by the 63 days Raj spent in Arthur Road Jail during his under-trial period.

On Monday, Raj shared a video of himself serving street food in Chandni Chowk, donning a black t-shirt with 'Foodporn' written on it. With a cheerful smile, he handed out food to the people. In a playful response to his critics, Raj wrote in the caption, 'Foodporn the only 'porn' I have ever been a part of'.

Raj's arrest in July 2021 led to nearly two months in prison, during which he concealed his face with unique masks whenever he ventured out in public. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film on October 18, he finally revealed his face to the media after nearly 1.5 years. UT69, a witty and dark comedy, chronicles the challenges, trials, and unexpected friendships Raj experienced during his jail time. The film is set to hit theatres on November 3, 2023.