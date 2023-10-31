Selena Gomez takes break from social media due to 'violence' in the world

Actress and singer Selena Gomez recently made a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, expressing her decision to step away from social media due to the distressing levels of violence and terror in the world. In her post, she mentioned being deeply saddened by the global news headlines and the prevalence of horror, hate, violence, and terror. Selena emphasized her concern about acts of hate and violence, stating, "I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," as reported by etonline.com.

"We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

Selena is seemingly referencing the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas and reports that thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed in the conflict since early October.

According to Save the Children, more than 3,257 children have been killed in the three weeks since the fighting ramped up on October 7.

In her Instagram story, Selena commented on her silence over the past few weeks, which has been noticed by fans.

(With IANS inputs)