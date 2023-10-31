Sivaji Ganeshan fan club upset with 'Nadikar Thilakam' filmmakers over title

The title of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Nadikar Thilakam,' has irked a section of fans of legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan. Nadigarthilagam Sivaji Samooganala Peravai, one of the fan clubs dedicated to the memory of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganeshan, has approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), requesting them to change the movie's title. They have written a letter to the association, expressing their pain and shock at the use of this name for a Malayalam movie. They also argue that using this title for a comedy film deliberately tarnishes the legacy of an ideal hero.

'Nadikar Thilakam' is being produced with a substantial budget of Rs 40 crores and is expected to be wrapped around 120 days. Tovino Thomas portrays the role of Superstar David Padikkal, who is dealing with a multitude of personal and professional crises in his film career. Soubin Shahir plays an important role as Bala, while Bhavana takes on the leading female role.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Renjith, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Vijay Babu, Althaf Salim, Manikkuttan, Arjun Nandakumar, Divya Pillai, Jordi Poonjar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Abu Salim, Bijukuttan, Shaun Xavier, Thushara Pilla, Devi Ajith, Sminu Sijo, Lechu (Bigg Boss Fame), Rajith (Bigg Boss fame), Bipin Chandran, Chembil Ashokan, Mala Parvathi, Devika Gopal Nair, Baby Aaradhya, Jayaraj Kozhikkode, Akhil Kannapan, Khayas Muhammad, and Baby Viya also play key roles.

The film is directed by Lal Jr and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed. Suvin S Somaseskharan is the movie's scriptwriter, while Alby serves as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Ratheesh Raj, music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, production design by Prasanth Madhav, chief associate director is Nitin Michael, production controller is Manoj Karanthur, audiography by Dan Jose, costume design by Ekta Bhatted, makeup by Rg Wayanadan, sound design by Arun Varma Thampuran, visual effects by Meraki Vfx, still photography by Vivi Charly, publicity design by Heston Lino, digital marketing by Anoop Sundaran, and PRO Sabari."