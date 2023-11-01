Did Ronaldo ignore Salman Khan during a boxing match? Here’s the truth behind viral video

One of the many pitfalls of social media is that there are a lot of half-truths being circulated. Take for instance the recent controversy featuring football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It all started with a video being circulated of the two attending a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Nagannou in Saudi Arabia.

It shows the footballer walking past Khan without acknowledging him. Understandably social media just couldn’t stay calm at this snub. This led to an avalanche of trolls against Khan as well as Ronaldo. But guess what? The real picture soon resurfaced and showed the two sharing a laugh, instantly refuting all these theories.

That was enough to shut down the trolls. There were photos of Salman watching the match with Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriquez as well as several videos being circulated featuring them. Also present were Rapper Eminem, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.