Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating his 58th birthday on November 2, greeted fans outside his residence, Mannat, in his signature style. He extended his hands to the crowd in a warm embrace that seemed capable of holding them all. Videos and photos capturing the large gathering have gone viral on social media. The superstar received an enthusiastic welcome with loud cheers and chants of 'Shah Rukh' and 'King Khan.'

Decked out in a black T-shirt, cargo pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, Shah Rukh Khan met his fans from the balcony of his house. He greeted them first with a namaste, followed by thumbs up, blown kisses, and then came the iconic pose. On his birthday, his film 'Jawan' received a digital release, and the teaser for his upcoming film 'Dunki' was unveiled on Thursday. This comedy-drama will hit theatres during the Christmas season. Shah Rukh also shared the teaser on his social media page and expressed his excitement for the heart-warming story. He wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey, and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. (sic)”

(With IANS inputs)