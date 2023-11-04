Malayalam
Actor Ali Mercchant ties the knot for the third time. Know more details here

Our Correspondent
Published: November 04, 2023 04:55 PM IST
Andleeb looked mesmerising in off-white and golden ensemble, with matching jewellery, while Ali wore a matching sherwani. Photo | @alimercchant
Mumbai: Actor and 'Bigg Boss' fame Ali Mercchant, who is best known for the shows like 'Amber Dhara’, 'Bandini', 'Looteri Dulhan', among others, has tied the knot with model Andleeb Zaidi. This is Ali's third marriage. He was previously married to actor Sara Khan in an Islamic wedding ceremony on 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010. However, they separated after two months in 2011.

The actor penned a heartfelt note to Andleeb on Instagram. Photo | Instagram

Reportedly, the actor then married Anam, but again got divorced in 2021. Now, the 34-year-old actor has shared lovestruck pictures of his dreamy wedding with Andleeb in Lucknow. The picture shows the couple in colour-coordinated traditional Muslim outfits. While Andleeb looked mesmerising in off-white and golden ensemble, with matching jewellery, Ali wore a matching sherwani. The two can be seen posing candidly and flaunting their glow, while lost in each other's eyes.

He captioned the post as: "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don't have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you".

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Rashami Desai wrote: "Congratulations", with a red heart emoji. Zeeshan Khan said: "Congratulations Bhaiii!!!!". Nyra Banerjee commented: "Wowww so happy for you Ali", while Archana Gautam wrote: "congratulations".Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali was last seen as the contestant in the reality show 'Lock Ups 1', hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

