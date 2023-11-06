Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter turns one. Will parents drop baby's photo on social media?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is celebrating her first birthday today. While the proud parents will definitely be planning a big birthday bash for their daughter, netizens are curious to know whether the couple will be revealing Raha's face on social media on her birthday. The actor couple have often spoken about their daughter, but are yet to reveal her face in public.

Earlier, Alia had spoken about their fears as parents, adding that they felt the baby was too young to get exposed to the cameras. She had said she is not 'hiding' her daughter but as new parents they didn't know how they would feel to see her face splashed out all over the internet.

The couple tied the knot on April 14 and had their baby in November. Photo | Instagram

Alia and Ranbir are not the only protective parents in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi have also been particular about keeping their daughter away from the spotlight. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known to be over-protective of her daughter Aradhya and have often gone to great extents to keep her daughter away from the limelight.