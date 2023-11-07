When two Ghajnis meet: Aamir Khan and Suriya pose together for Kamal Haasan's pre-birthday party

Aamir Khan was in attendance at the pre-birthday celebration of the legendary Kamal Haasan in Chennai. During the event, he was spotted alongside Tamil superstar Suriya, and this photograph quickly went viral. Various fan pages dedicated to both actors shared the image across social media platforms. A post on X (formerly Twitter) featured a picture of the two actors smiling and posing together with a guest at the party, accompanied by the caption, "Two Ghajinis in one frame at Kamal Haasan's birthday party."

'Ghajini' was a 2008 Hindi action thriller co-written and directed by AR Murugadoss, featuring Aamir Khan and Asin. The film was a remake of Murugadoss's Tamil movie of the same name, which starred Suriya in the lead role.

According to reports, Aamir Khan, who shares a close relationship with his 89-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain, is currently by her side in Chennai. Sources mentioned that Aamir is staying in a hotel near the medical centre where Zeenat is receiving treatment.