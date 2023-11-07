Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film titled 'Thug Life'. Sakthivel Naicker returns?

Kamal Haasan who has reunited with Mani Ratnam after a gap of 33 years, will play Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, in their upcoming project together. The film's title 'Thug Life' was unravelled with a powerful video on Monday, a day prior to the actor's birthday, which falls on November 7. In the video, Kamal can be seen introducing himself as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker.

“It seems it was decided upon my birth that Sakthivel Naicker would be a criminal, a goonda, a Yakuza,” he can be heard saying. The character's name has generated a lot of discussion on social media since is the name bears a similarity to the character played by Kamal in the 1987 film 'Nayakan'. In the movie, Kamal played a powerful gangster raised in the Dharavi slums.

Many people are suggesting that the movie is a spin-off of 'Nayakan'. However, the premise of 'Thug Life' looks different. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in prominent roles. 'Thug Life' marks Dulquer's first acting venture alongside the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. 'Thug Life' is jointly produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.