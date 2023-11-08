Mollywood's own canine love story 'Valatty' is now streaming on this OTT platform

Mollywood has never had a dearth of romantic tales. But what if two dogs who are neighbours fall in love and decide to elope. 'Valatty', directed by Devan and featuring Roshan Mathew, Raveena Ravi, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese and Indrans as voice actors in this canine movie, is now streaming on a major OTT platform.

The film produced by Vijay Babu had hit theatres in July had opened to positive reviews, with many praising the making of the films and performances. 'Valatty' is arguably the first Indian movie to use real dogs instead of VFX. The makers had spoken about the challenges of shooting for the film, especially since they had to train the dogs to act on the sets. The Covid-19 restrictions also affected the shoot of the movie.

The movie features a Rottweiler, a Golden Retriever, a Cocker Spaniel and a dog of an indigenous breed as the lead. The film also explores the emotions of the canines in a humorous and engaging manner. The movie, which is bankrolled by Friday Film House, is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.