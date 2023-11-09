Actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more

Actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef passed away in Kochi on Thursday. The actor was 63. Haneef, who has acted in over 150 films, made his debut with 'Cheppukilukkanna Chanagathi'. He shot to the limelight with his role in Thaha's Dileep-Harisree Ashokan starter 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'.

Haneef has performed in several international shows as a mimicry artist. Apart from films, Haneef also appeared in several serials and also made a mark as a theatre artist.

He was last seen in the Jude Anthany Joseph film '2018' in which he played Karunan, a dam operator.

Haneef, who was born and raised in Mattancherry, started performing mimicry as a child. Like many of his peers in Kalabhavan, acting in films was his dream. Haneef is survived by wife Waheeda and children Sharooq and Sithara. Haneef's son Sharooq tied the knot earlier this year. His marriage was attended by several celebrities from Mollywood.

While Haneef has graced the screen in numerous films, he never secured a prominent or leading role in the world of cinema. During an interview, when asked about whether he feels disheartened by this fact, Haneef responded by explaining that he doesn't make demands of anyone. Despite the sadness he may feel, he finds contentment in what he receives. Additionally, he mentioned that many directors have lauded his impeccable comedic timing and commended his performances, yet he remains puzzled as to why he hasn't been offered a full-fledged role in their projects.