The most hilarious groom in Malayalam cinema

‘Eee Parakkum Thalika’ was filled with hilariously original characters. And it was no mean task to make an impression in a frame where Dileep and Harishree Asokan were having the time of their life. Kalabhavan Haneef was side-splittingly funny as the groom who ends up being made a fool by Dileep and Harishree Asokan. His peculiar way of speaking and those reactions remain a comedy favourite to this day.

Another cameo that was superlatively funny has to be the unsuspecting groom in ‘Thenkashipattanam’ who is fooled by Samyukta Menon’s character. When she deliberately places a hot steel glass on his hands, he adds a funny rhythm to his wail that prompts the girl’s father to ask if he is trained in classical music.

Though he appeared in brief characters in his three-decade-long career, Haneef made sure his cameos were all notable ('Amar Akbar Antony', 'Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan'). The guy who wants to change his name ‘Shashi’ as he felt it was too local finally ends up with a name that’s as common. Haneef’s reactions soon turned out to be a meme favourite.

He will be remembered through these memorable cameos.