Who is Orry, the mysterious man often seen with Bollywood celebs?

Who is Orry? This is a question that has intrigued internet users for months. Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a familiar face at numerous Bollywood parties, often seen mingling with star kids. Internet denizens have been tirelessly trying to uncover the enigma of Orry - who he is, what he does for a living, and how he's established connections with celebrities.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, both featured on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' shed some light on the enigmatic Orry. During a segment of the show, Sara Ali Khan shared insights about this internet sensation. It's evident that Sara and Orry share a strong bond, often spotted together at dinner parties and on trips. When Karan Johar asked, “Who is Orry, the world wants to know,” Sara replied, "He is a man of many things, a really funny person." Ananya Panday chimed in, “I think he goes by 'Loved but misunderstood' and is known for his clever captions." Yet, Orry's true profession remains shrouded in mystery.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he identifies as a 'social activist' hailing from Mumbai. However, Orry himself contradicted this claim in an interview with Cosmopolitan, stating, "I was really bored one day and I put 'activist' on my Instagram bio for like four days, just for fun." So, in reality, he isn't really an activist. The enigma deepens as nobody truly knows what Orry does for a living, and the reasons behind his fame remain elusive.