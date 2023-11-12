Malayalam
Superstar Rajinikanth steals the show in 'Lal Salaam' teaser

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Lal Salaam posters. Photo: IMDb
The highly anticipated teaser of 'Lal Salaam' is finally here, commencing with an intense cricket match labeled not just as a game but a war by the commentator. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in pivotal roles, the film features a special appearance by superstar Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, who undeniably steals the spotlight.

The movie delves into the rivalry between two groups led by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, turning even a cricket match into a battlefield fueled by havoc and religious tensions. Rajinikanth's character emphasizes the need to avoid intertwining religion with sports.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' promises a gripping Tamil sports drama with a musical score by the maestro A. R. Rahman.

