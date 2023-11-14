Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty and Jyothika are the latest ‘couple’ trending on social media. Here’s why

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 11:00 AM IST
The film will hit theatres on November 23. Movie stills | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer of the much anticipated film ‘Kaathal- The Core’ featuring Mammootty and Jyothika is out. The intense trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media with netizens swooning over the performances of the lead actors -- Mammootty and Jyothika -- who will be joining together for the first time. In the movie, Mammootty plays a Left candidate Mathew Devassy who is gearing up to contest for the elections.
Amid this, Mathew faces a tense situation at home which changes the lives of his wife (Jyothika) and children. This forms the crux of the film. ‘Kaathal- The Core’ marks Jyothika’s return to Mollywood after a gap of 12 years. The actor was last seen in ‘Seethakalyanam’, which was directed by Rajeev Kumar.

‘Kaathal- The Core’ was shot mostly in Kerala. Jyothika’s husband and actor Suriya had joined the team for a friendly get-together during the shoot. There is a lot of anticipation for the movie, which is being produced by Mammootty Kampany. The movie directed by ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ filmmaker Jeo Baby is also set to be screened at this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.