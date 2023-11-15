Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox share touching memories of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler in 'Friends,' passed away on October 28 due to an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. Weeks after his death co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

In his tribute, Matt LeBlanc shared iconic pictures from the show, stating, 'Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly, brother, you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me. (sic)'.

Courteney Cox, on the other hand, posted a beautiful clip from the show, marking the beginning of Chandler and Monica's relationship at Ross' wedding. She expressed gratitude for every moment with Matthew, saying, 'When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share'. Sharing a backstory, she revealed Perry's playful side, 'In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. (sic)'.

The close bond among the 'Friends' cast is evident, and it's reported that all of them are grappling with the loss of Perry.