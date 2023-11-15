State Award Winner 'Pallotti 90s Kids' is all set to release in theatres; teaser out

The teaser for State Award winner 'Pallotti 90's Kids' was released on Tuesday. The film, which is presented by ace filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, will release in theaters worldwide on January 5, 2024.

The film won three State Film Awards, including Best Child Actor, Best Children's Film, and Best Playback Singer, this year. It was also recognised at the Bengaluru International Film Festival and won the 14th JC Daniel Foundation Award.

'Pallotti 90's Kids', directed by debutant Jithin Raj, tells the story of the friendship between two children, Kannan and Unni. The film also features 40 newcomers in the cast and crew, including actors, writers, cinematographers, and editors.

Master Davinci Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna are playing the lead roles in Pallotti. Master Davinci won the Best Child Actor State Award for his performance in this film. Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Niranjana Anoop also play crucial roles in the film.