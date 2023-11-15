Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

State Award Winner 'Pallotti 90s Kids' is all set to release in theatres; teaser out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2023 12:15 PM IST
'Pallotti 90's Kids' was also recognised at the Bengaluru International Film Festival and won the 14th JC Daniel Foundation Award. Photo: Special Arrangement

The teaser for State Award winner 'Pallotti 90's Kids' was released on Tuesday. The film, which is presented by ace filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, will release in theaters worldwide on January 5, 2024.

The film won three State Film Awards, including Best Child Actor, Best Children's Film, and Best Playback Singer, this year. It was also recognised at the Bengaluru International Film Festival and won the 14th JC Daniel Foundation Award.

'Pallotti 90's Kids', directed by debutant Jithin Raj, tells the story of the friendship between two children, Kannan and Unni. The film also features 40 newcomers in the cast and crew, including actors, writers, cinematographers, and editors.

Master Davinci Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna are playing the lead roles in Pallotti. Master Davinci won the Best Child Actor State Award for his performance in this film. Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Niranjana Anoop also play crucial roles in the film.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.