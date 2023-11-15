Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to get married soon? Here's what we know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who publicly revealed their romance earlier this year, have become a source of inspiration for relationship goals. The couple, not shying away from the paparazzi, has been open about their journey, and recent reports indicate that marriage might be on the horizon. The actress, however, is reportedly feeling the pressure from her parents to take the plunge into matrimony.

According to sources from Telugu Cinema, the couple is giving serious thought to tying the knot, and speculations about an imminent wedding are making rounds. It appears that Tamannaah's parents are urging her to consider marriage, adding to the buzz surrounding their relationship.

Interestingly, Tamannaah has refrained from taking on new film projects post 'Bhola Shankar' and the 'Kaavaalaa' song in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer.' Reports suggest that her focus may be shifting towards personal milestones, with marriage potentially topping the list.

Earlier this year, Tamannaah shared her perspective on marriage, emphasizing its significant responsibility. In a conversation with India Today, she disclosed her initial career plans, envisioning herself married with two children by the age of 30.