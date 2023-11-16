Malayalam
‘Bandra’ filmmakers level movie bombing allegations against 7 YouTubers, seek action

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2023 10:31 AM IST
'Bandra' filmmakers have approached the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking action against seven YouTubers who posted negative reviews about the Dileep-starrer. The film production company Ajith Vinayaka Films have reportedly levelled review bombing allegations against the YouTubers and stated that the reviewers were misleading the audience by deliberately propagating false reviews about the film. The case has been lodged against Aswanth Kok, Shihab, Unni Vlogs, Shaz Mohamed, Arjun, Shijas Talks and Sai Krishnan.

In October, the Kochi City Police had registered a case of cinema review bombing for the first time. The case was registered after Ubaini, the director of 'Rahel Makan Kora' filed a complaint. It says that there were deliberate attempts to degrade the film on social media.

The Kerala High Court had earlier asked the State Police Chief to take note of and act against vloggers who create motivated and calculated reviews made solely to extort and blackmail the makers. Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film 'Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam' who brought to fore the negative impact of the vloggers' "foul play" on the film industry and sought action.

