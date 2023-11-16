'Only me and Aishwarya Rai had guts to stand up to Salman Khan: Actor's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali

Mumbai: Actor Somy Ali who was in a relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has spoken up about the abuse she faced from her former beau. In a video, which is going viral now, Somy Ali can be heard calling Salman a 'coward, sadist and a narcissistic abuser of women.'

“(Salman Khan’s) first girlfriend was a young lady named Shaheen, then came Sangeeta Bijlani, and I was his third girlfriend. We never got married as the closest he got to marriage was with Sangeeta given their wedding cards had already been printed when I entered his life, but that relationship broke up because of me and I am not proud of that fact.“But as karma has it, the same happened to me with his countless affairs and I also suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of Salman, physical, verbal and sexual,” she said in statement. She spoke about his previous

She also spoke about Salman's obsession with changing girlfriends frequently. “I can say that Salman has a knack for changing girlfriends every seven years, but if I am not mistaken and you would know this as a reporter better than me, he has been quite consistent with Iulia Vântur. If there's any truth to that, I genuinely wish them both all the best.”

Somy and Salman are not on talking terms. “We do not speak because I absolutely detest him as a human being. He's a cowardly man who hides what he truly is, which is a sadistic and narcissistic abuser of women. He treated me worse than a dog in front of his family, friends and even his house help which is why they all disrespected me and treated me poorly including his bodyguard, Shera.”

Somy alleges that Salman recently sent his PR Team to the Discovery + office in Mumbai and played a part in banning her docu-series banned across India. “He did this solely because in the second episode without even taking his name I talk about being abused by an actor in India and he didn't want his reputation to be tarnished. Let's not forget that aside from Ms. Rai (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and myself no one has had the guts to stand up to this man who wears many masks."

The two had dated each other for several years. Photo | HerZindagi

“After banning my show he had an attorney send me a threatening email to sue me if I wouldn't shut up about who Salman truly is. He still sends his PR Team to various offices to stop an interview I did about his abusive nature. Why would someone keep trying to shut things up if they weren't guilty? But it's me who has to bear the brunt of speaking my truth and being called names that I can't mention in an interview,” she shared.

(With IANS inputs)