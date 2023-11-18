Malayalam
Ranbir Kapoor is a 'burp' specialist: Alia Bhatt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2023 11:21 AM IST Updated: November 18, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Instagram/IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt playfully revealed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, has a unique talent – he's a burp specialist. Sharing insights into their relationship, Alia describes Ranbir's deep and genuine affection for their daughter Raha, noting his moments of gazing, playful antics, and mischievous games. In the initial stages, she humorously mentions that he specialized in handling Raha's burps, with the only exception being the feeding duties.

Alia was seen as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after they started dating on the sets of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The two welcomed Raha in November last year.
‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.
(With IANS inputs)

