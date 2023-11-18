Joe Jonas unveils cryptic 'broken' tattoo amidst custody resolution

Joe Jonas recently revealed a cryptic tattoo reflecting a theme of 'brokenness,' following his split from Sophie Turner and the subsequent custody battle. The singer showcased his tattoo during a performance at a Jonas Brothers concert in Edmonton, Alberta, this week, drawing attention from many in the audience.

As highlighted in a Page Six report, new pictures reveal Joe Jonas's latest tattoo on his right bicep, featuring a William Stafford quote. The bold black lettering reads, "I have woven a parachute out of everything broken," presented entirely in capital letters. Joe opted for a white ribbed tank top for the occasion, allowing his tattooed body to be prominently displayed. This comes shortly after he revealed a chest tattoo commemorating his daughter's birthday.

The timing of Joe's new tattoo coincides with the resolution of the custody battle over his children, Willa and Delphine, shared with actor Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe officially filed for divorce on September 5, marking the end of their four-year marriage. The tattoo serves as a visible expression of the challenges and changes in Joe Jonas's personal life during this period.