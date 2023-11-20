Actor Mammootty, who plays the lead in the upcoming film 'Kaathal The Core', is of the opinion that banning film reviews won't save the film industry. The actor was speaking during the film's promotion in Kochi. He also said people should not be influenced by other people's opinions and should articulate only their own views about a film.

“Let there be films and reviews. But it is important that people have their own opinion about the film they are watching. I don't think banning reviews will save the film industry,' he said. The actor's words gain significance as review bombing has become a major concern for filmmakers within the industry. Recently, the Kochi police had registered the first-ever case of review bombing after a filmmaker alleged there has been deliberate attempts to degrade his movie.

About 'Kaathal – The Core'

The film, produced by Mammootty Kampany and directed by Jeo Baby, features Mammootty and Jyothika as husband and wife. Mammootty plays George who is gearing up to contest in the local body elections. However, his family faces a crisis just days before submitting his nomination. The script of the film is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The film, which will also be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), will hit theatres on November 23.