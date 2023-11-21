Chiranjeevi supports Trisha amidst controversy over sexist comments by Mansoor Ali Khan

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The actress had criticized Khan for his 'vile and disgusting' comments, expressing her displeasure at being subjected to such remarks.

Chiranjeevi, addressing the issue on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his concern, stating, 'My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments'.

The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

Mansoor Ali Khan, who starred alongside Vijay in Leo, voiced his disappointment about not having any scenes with Trisha during the film’s Kashmir schedule. He made contentious remarks about expecting a bedroom scene and carrying Trisha to the bedroom, citing his past experience with other actresses.