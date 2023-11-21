Mansoor Ali Khan refuses apology on sexist comments on Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan, who is in the eye of a controversy over his sexist remark, said he won't apologise to his 'Leo' co-star Trisha. The actor held a press conference on Tuesday morning to clarify his statement, which he claimed was made in jest.

“I won't apologise to Trisha. I have already been humiliated by various actors from different industries. The statement was made in jest. It was blown out of proportion without people understanding the comical side of the statement,” he said and also blamed the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) for issuing a warning against him without hearing his side of the story.