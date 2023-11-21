Malayalam
Mansoor Ali Khan refuses apology on sexist comments on Trisha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 12:37 PM IST
The actor also threatened to file a defamation case against Trisha. Photo | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mansoor Ali Khan, who is in the eye of a controversy over his sexist remark, said he won't apologise to his 'Leo' co-star Trisha. The actor held a press conference on Tuesday morning to clarify his statement, which he claimed was made in jest.

“I won't apologise to Trisha. I have already been humiliated by various actors from different industries. The statement was made in jest. It was blown out of proportion without people understanding the comical side of the statement,” he said and also blamed the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) for issuing a warning against him without hearing his side of the story.

The actor also threatened to file a defamation case against Trisha as she has refused to work with him. Trisha, on Saturday, condemned the Tamil actor for his repulsive remarks against her. In an interview, Mansoor mentioned the absence of scenes with Trisha and expressed regret for not having a bedroom scene with her. Additionally, he proudly mentioned his participation in performing rape scenes in films.

