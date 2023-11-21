Ekta Kapoor triumphs with Directorate Award at International Emmys

Producer Ekta Kapoor has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the esteemed International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony. Deepak Chopra, the renowned author and new-age leader, had the honour of presenting the award to Kapoor during the ceremony held in New York.

While at the International Emmys, Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys) and Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime 2) faced losses in their respective categories, Vir Das secured a victory for his stand-up special 'Vir Das Landing'.

Thank youuu so much @TheVikasKhanna ❤️❤️



It was great to have you by my side there, and yes, indeed this one's for our motherland and all Indians who continue to inspire and support our cinematic endeavors. 🙏 🇮🇳 https://t.co/7shHi08ZEg — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) November 21, 2023

Expressing her gratitude in a statement following her win, Ekta Kapoor remarked, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this.

I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen, and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences".