Shakira resolves tax case, slams Spanish authorities

Singer-songwriter Shakira criticized the Spanish government as she settled her alleged tax fraud case on the scheduled trial day. Spanish authorities had accused the 46-year-old chart-topping star of not paying 14.5 million euros ($15.8 million) in Spanish income tax from 2012 to 2014, as reported by 'Mirror.co.uk'. Shakira defended herself, asserting that she led a "nomadic life" during those years and was not residing in Spain.

The Colombian star was in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique from 2011 until 2022 and together they welcomed sons Milan, born in January 2013, and Sasha, born in January 2015.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', authorities claimed the megastar bought a property in Barcelona in 2012 that served as their family home -- and have been pursuing her over alleged missing taxes since 2017.

A high-profile court case had been due to begin in Spain on Monday, but ahead of the trial -- which had been due to run through to mid-December -- the singer released a statement to declare that the case had been resolved.

She did not, however, hold back on her scorn for the Spanish authorities.

In a statement, Shakira said: "Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what's right and set a positive example for others. That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world's pre-eminent tax authorities PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited and Ernst & Young Global Limited who have been my advisors during this whole process."

She added, "Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people's energy, time and tranquillity for years at a time. While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight."

(With IANS inputs)