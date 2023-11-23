Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Chaaver' locks OTT release date. Know when and where to watch

Malayalam political action thriller film, 'Chaaver,' directed by Tinu Pappachan, made its theatrical debut on October 5. With a stellar cast including Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu in lead roles, the movie garnered much attention. Read our review here.

Now, the film is ready to reach a wider audience as it gears up for its OTT streaming release. Starting November 24, 'Chaaver' will be available for streaming on Sony LIV, bringing the intense political drama to the digital platform.

The ensemble cast of 'Chaaver' showcases Kunchacko Boban as Ashokan, Antony Varghese as Kiran, Arjun Ashokan as Arun, Sajin Gopu as Asif, Sangita Madhavan Nair as Devi, Joy Mathew as Mukundan, Anuroop as Thomas, Manoj K. U. as Mustafa, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Narayan. The film's script is penned by Joy Mathew, acclaimed for his work in movies like 'Uncle' and 'Shutter.'

For director Tinu Pappachan, 'Chaaver' marks his third directorial venture, following the critically acclaimed 'Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil' and 'Ajagajantharam.' Notably, this film represents Tinu Pappachan's third collaboration with Antony Varghese and his first with Kunchacko Boban, promising an exciting addition to his directorial portfolio.