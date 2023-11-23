Malayalam
Police issue summons to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at police station

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2023 05:16 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2023 05:34 PM IST
Mansoor Ali Khan
Mansoor Ali Khan. Photo: Instagram
The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, has taken legal action against actor Mansoor Ali Khan by issuing summons for his failure to appear at the police station. This development is part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of the actor making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, as booked by the Chennai city police.

The decision to issue summons follows an order from DGP Shankar Jiwal, indicating the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the case. The National Commission for Women had previously taken Suo Motu cognizance of the matter and directed the Tamil Nadu police to in
In response to the summons, Mansoor Ali Khan provided a statement, requesting additional time to comply. He cited a throat infection as the reason for his inability to present himself promptly.

The charges against the actor include Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, reflecting the gravity of the allegations against him. The legal proceedings underscore the commitment to addressing issues related to derogatory remarks and harassment in the entertainment industry.

