Actor Indrans enrols for class 10 equivalency examination

National award-winning actor Indrans faced financial constraints that led him to discontinue his education in the fourth grade. Now, at the age of 67, he is determined to pursue his education further and is preparing to take the Class X equivalency examination next year.

Having dedicated four decades to the film industry and starring in over 400 films, Indrans is not only a seasoned actor but also an inspiration. Despite his impressive career, he found the resolve to return to school and attend classes.

In 1981, while working in his tailoring shop here and doing costumes for production houses, he got into celluloid and rose to popularity in 1994.

He then went on to become a popular figure in the industry and has been going from strength to strength by winning a state and national film award too.

Citing the reasons for his decision, the actor says being illiterate is akin to being blind and now he said he wants to "see" the world and hence decided to get back to studies.

With the single point agenda to clear the Class X examination, Indrans now attends the Sunday classes held at a state-run school near his house, here and expects to get a better "vision", by clearing the examination next year.

(With IANS inputs)